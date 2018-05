Ini Arti Perkataan Groot untuk Rocket di Infinity War

Artikel ini mengandung spoiler Avengers: Infinity War.



Jakarta: James Gunn, sutradara Guardians of the Galaxy, cukup aktif di Twitter. Sama seperti J.K. Rowling, Gunn tidak keberatan untuk menjawab pertanyaan fans di situs microblogging tersebut.

@JamesGunn Might be too soon to ask this, but do you know what Groot's last line is at the end of the movie?

I knew my answer to the spoiler question last night was touching and sad, but I really did not expect to wake up to so many tweets of people telling me they’re crying. Sorry for that if you’re at work or whatever. But it means a lot to me you love the characters as much as I do. https://t.co/r0LM6TPzYd